Pierpont Day at the Park gives out snacks, shirts and scholarships

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont University held a “Pierpont day at the park”. The university gave out snacks, t-shirts and even scholarships at Palatine Park.

“Students are excited to see each other face to face,” Michael Waide, Pierpont University provost said. “They’ve missed out on that social connection being in an online environment. They’re excited to be back among their colleagues and classmates and faculty. So, this is an opportunity to just enjoy some sun, to welcome them back into the area and give away some scholarships for them.”

Pierpont day is one of several events the university is holding this summer to welcome students back after being separated during the pandemic. Waide said this was the university’s way of showing how proud they are of their students for being resilient through the pandemic.

“Pierpont pride is who we are,” Waide said. “We’re a proud part of the community. We’re proud of our students.”

Other events Pierpont University will hold are Mylan Day on June 9 and a Maker’s Manufacturing Kids Camp beginning on June 14 and continuing through that week.

A full list of all events can be found on their website.