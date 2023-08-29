FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pierpont Community and Technical College held a check presentation ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the upcoming opportunities for Pride Academy.

Pride Academy is a transitional program at Pierpont Community and Technical College for individuals with special needs and intellectual disabilities and is located at the Gaston Caperton Center on Pierpont’s Clarksburg Campus.

Currently, Pierpont’s Pride Academy has about fifteen students in total, six in each class. Students of Pride Academy are not eligible for financial aid or scholarships, which inspired the director of Pride Academy, Dr. Darin Walker, to begin a scholarship program for the academy.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities for this demographic. The social aspect and the aspect of getting out and making friends, just talking to people, and experiencing the community. We’re trying to focus on the education end, the training end, and the dependency, so we work a lot on life skills, social skills,” said Dr. Walker.

The check presented totaled out to $5,000 towards the Hannah Walker Scholarship Fund which is named after Dr. Walker’s daughter.

“We didn’t want any potential student not to apply out of fear that they couldn’t come up with the payments and the tuition. So, we wanted to start this, this scholarship and foundation in hopes that we can keep building on it through civic organizations and groups so we can have even more students gain this experience,” continued Dr. Walker.

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Pride Academy hopes to grow and expand from this point forward, encouraging education for all.