Planet Fitness to open new location in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Planet Fitness will be opening a new location in Fairmont early next year.

According to press release, a new Planet Fitness location will be opening at 308 Marion Square in Fairmont in early 2020. This will be the first Planet Fitness to be located in Fairmont.

The 13,000 square foot facility will have cardio machines, strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more, according to the release.

“We’re excited to expand the Judgement Free experience in Fairmont, where residents can break a sweat for just $10 a month,” said Gary Williams, Regional Director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates over 155 locations across 14 states.