FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 300 Mon Power customers will be without power during a planned outage in Fairmont.

According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Mon Power will need to cut power to 376 customers as part of an upgrade to its facilities.

The outage is scheduled for Monday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers on the following roads will be impacted:

  • Bell Run Rd
  • Bellaire Street
  • Beverly Circle
  • Beverly Hills
  • Bright Drive
  • Brookside Drive
  • Cardinal Place
  • Christie Street
  • Crestview Avenue
  • East Brookside Drive
  • Hillside Drive
  • Locust Avenue
  • Morningstar Lane
  • Overhill Road
  • Peacock Ave
  • Pinnacle Peak
  • Summit Avenue
  • Troy Lane
  • Village Way
  • Walton Avenue
  • Westview Drive
  • Westwood Lane
  • Woodland Crescent

According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, impacted customers should be notified by Mon Power. Those with questions are encouraged to call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.