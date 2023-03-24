FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 300 Mon Power customers will be without power during a planned outage in Fairmont.

According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Mon Power will need to cut power to 376 customers as part of an upgrade to its facilities.

The outage is scheduled for Monday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers on the following roads will be impacted:

Bell Run Rd

Bellaire Street

Beverly Circle

Beverly Hills

Bright Drive

Brookside Drive

Cardinal Place

Christie Street

Crestview Avenue

East Brookside Drive

Hillside Drive

Locust Avenue Morningstar Lane

Overhill Road

Peacock Ave

Pinnacle Peak

Summit Avenue

Troy Lane

Village Way

Walton Avenue

Westview Drive

Westwood Lane

Woodland Crescent

According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, impacted customers should be notified by Mon Power. Those with questions are encouraged to call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.