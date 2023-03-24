FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 300 Mon Power customers will be without power during a planned outage in Fairmont.
According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Mon Power will need to cut power to 376 customers as part of an upgrade to its facilities.
The outage is scheduled for Monday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Customers on the following roads will be impacted:
- Bell Run Rd
- Bellaire Street
- Beverly Circle
- Beverly Hills
- Bright Drive
- Brookside Drive
- Cardinal Place
- Christie Street
- Crestview Avenue
- East Brookside Drive
- Hillside Drive
- Locust Avenue
- Morningstar Lane
- Overhill Road
- Peacock Ave
- Pinnacle Peak
- Summit Avenue
- Troy Lane
- Village Way
- Walton Avenue
- Westview Drive
- Westwood Lane
- Woodland Crescent
According to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, impacted customers should be notified by Mon Power. Those with questions are encouraged to call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.