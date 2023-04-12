CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Clarksburg announced that there will be a planned power outage on Thursday, April 13 so that Mon Power can upgrade some facilities, but it won’t just affect Clarksburg.

According to a press release from the city, the outage will be from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and based on a list of addresses posted by the official city Facebook pages for Clarksburg and Fairmont, it will impact residents of at least three counties.

Specific areas include:

Avondale Road (Fairmont)

Bel Manor Drive (Fairmont)

Briarwood Terrace (Fairmont)

Caldwell Drive (Fairmont)

Club Crest Road (Fairmont)

Colonial Way (Fairmont)

Club View Drive (Bridgeport)

Country Club Road (from Grafton to Fairmont)

David Daniels Drive (Fairmont)

Fairlane Avenue (Fairmont)

Hallihurst Road (Fairmont)

Hickory Avenue (Fairmont)

Hutchinson Drive (Fairmont)

Locust Avenue (Fairmont)

Marion Square (Fairmont)

Pine Needle Drive (Fairmont)

Westwood Court (Fairmont)

Zeck Drive (Fairmont)

The release from the city of Clarksburg said that some North View residents may also experience service interruption, but all affected residents and businesses should have received a notification from Mon Power ahead of the outage.

The full list of addresses posted by the city of Fairmont’s Facebook page can be accessed here.