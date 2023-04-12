CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Clarksburg announced that there will be a planned power outage on Thursday, April 13 so that Mon Power can upgrade some facilities, but it won’t just affect Clarksburg.

According to a press release from the city, the outage will be from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and based on a list of addresses posted by the official city Facebook pages for Clarksburg and Fairmont, it will impact residents of at least three counties.

Specific areas include:

  • Avondale Road (Fairmont)
  • Bel Manor Drive (Fairmont)
  • Briarwood Terrace (Fairmont)
  • Caldwell Drive (Fairmont)
  • Club Crest Road (Fairmont)
  • Colonial Way (Fairmont)
  • Club View Drive (Bridgeport)
  • Country Club Road (from Grafton to Fairmont)
  • David Daniels Drive (Fairmont)
  • Fairlane Avenue (Fairmont)
  • Hallihurst Road (Fairmont)
  • Hickory Avenue (Fairmont)
  • Hutchinson Drive (Fairmont)
  • Locust Avenue (Fairmont)
  • Marion Square (Fairmont)
  • Pine Needle Drive (Fairmont)
  • Westwood Court (Fairmont)
  • Zeck Drive (Fairmont)

The release from the city of Clarksburg said that some North View residents may also experience service interruption, but all affected residents and businesses should have received a notification from Mon Power ahead of the outage.

The full list of addresses posted by the city of Fairmont’s Facebook page can be accessed here.