FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 2000 Marion County residents are estimated to be without power on Thursday as Mon Power performs upgrades on its facilities.

According to a Facebook post from Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, 2279 Mon Power customers near Farmington, Fairmont, Four States, Mannington, Monongah, Shinnston, Worthington and Wyatt are expected to be without power for several hours on Thursday during a planned outage.

The post said that the outage will last from around 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the event that weather prevents adequate work from being done, the planned outage will reportedly be moved to Wednesday, July 12.

Any Mon Power customers with questions are advised to call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022. Mon Power also said that customers affected should have received a notification directly from them regarding this outage.