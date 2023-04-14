FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a planned power outage on Thursday impacted Mon Power customers in Marion, Harrison and Taylor counties, another outage is planned that will impact Fairmont area customers.
The outage is planned for Monday, April 17 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., but if there is inclement weather, the planned outage will be rescheduled to Monday, April 24.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Fairmont, there will be 376 customers impacted. The streets will be impacted, according to the city:
- Bell Run Road and 1/2 Bell Run Road
- Bellaire Street
- Beverly Circle
- Beverly Hills
- Bright Drive
- Brookside Drive
- Cardinal Place
- Christie Street
- Crestview Avenue
- East Brookside Drive
- Hillside Drive
- Locust Avenue and 1/2 Locust Avenue
- Morningstar Lane
- Overhill Road
- Peacock Avenue
- Pinnacle Peak Drive
- Summit Avenue
- Troy Lane
- Village Way
- Walton Avenue
- Westview Drive
- Westwood Lane
- Woodland Crescent
Click here to see the specific addresses impacted.
Customers can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022 with questions.