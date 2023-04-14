FILE – Power transmission lines deliver electricity to rural Orange County on Aug. 14, 2018, near Hillsborough, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a planned power outage on Thursday impacted Mon Power customers in Marion, Harrison and Taylor counties, another outage is planned that will impact Fairmont area customers.

The outage is planned for Monday, April 17 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., but if there is inclement weather, the planned outage will be rescheduled to Monday, April 24.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Fairmont, there will be 376 customers impacted. The streets will be impacted, according to the city:

Bell Run Road and 1/2 Bell Run Road

Bellaire Street

Beverly Circle

Beverly Hills

Bright Drive

Brookside Drive

Cardinal Place

Christie Street

Crestview Avenue

East Brookside Drive

Hillside Drive

Locust Avenue and 1/2 Locust Avenue

Morningstar Lane

Overhill Road

Peacock Avenue

Pinnacle Peak Drive

Summit Avenue

Troy Lane

Village Way

Walton Avenue

Westview Drive

Westwood Lane

Woodland Crescent

Click here to see the specific addresses impacted.

Customers can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022 with questions.