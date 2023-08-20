CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Music and plants await for those looking to check out two upcoming events from Fairmont State University’s (FSU) Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.

On Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., people can attend a free and open lecture on local seasonal plants presented by the owner of The Ginger Plantsman, Emily Reitz, at the Folklife Center located on Squibb Wilson Blvd, concluding with a Q&A session. The lecture will “focus on seasonal allergy causes and potential herbal treatments,” according to a FSU release.

“We are excited to welcome back Emily Reitz, who is dedicated to educating the community about locating and using local herbs and plants in our everyday lives,” director of the Folklife Center, Dr. Lydia Warren, said.

For those who have more interest in music than plants, the Folklife Center will hold the Wartz ‘n All Dulcimer Jam on Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., after a multi-year hiatus. Hosted by event co-founder and Kennedy Barn String Band member Rob Lackey, who will provide lessons, the event is an opportunity for fellow musicians to jam together and share their music and knowledge, all within an unstructured format “based on what attendees want to do,” the release said.

“At the Folklife Center, we strive to be a barrier-free meeting place where students, community members, and experts can gather and learn, and hosting this dulcimer event is an exciting example of that,” Warren said. “This will help our regional tradition of music-making grow stronger and better, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors!”

Musicians of all skill levels are welcome and are encouraged to bring their own instruments. The Folklife Center will also provide cardboard dulcimers and lessons for their use.