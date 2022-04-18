MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Pleasant Valley exit near Fairmont on Interstate 79 northbound will be closed starting Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

According to a release from the DOH, the northbound ramp for exit 135 in Pleasant Valley will be closed completely for reconstruction starting April 19 at 7 a.m. The ramp will remain closed until Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

The DOH said that no other exits will be closed, and northbound drivers should take the next exit, exit 136 for Downtown Fairmont., get back on I-79 southbound, and travel back to exit 135 to use the exit on the southbound side.