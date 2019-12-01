Days
Pleasant Valley host first Christmas tree lighting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pleasant Valley in Marion County hosted its first Christmas tree lighting celebration Saturday night.

Residents filled the parking lot of the Par Mar and A&W store to see the lighting, A man who recently moved to Pleasant Valley from Pennsylvania said where he is from the town has a tree lighting and he thought it would be a good idea to start a new tradition in his new hometown.

“Well, we had put ornaments out to the Par Mar Store, all three gas stations in Kingmont and Pleasant Valley so citizens could decorate them themselves,” said Christian Adams, resident of Pleasant Valley.

Those in attendance with decorated ornaments were able to hand it on the tree. Also, the Marion County Community Band played a few Christmas tunes for all to enjoy.

