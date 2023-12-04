PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pleasant Valley in Marion County hosted its Christmas tree lighting celebration Sunday with a holiday party at the volunteer fire department.

Families were able to join together and have a meal, play some holiday games, and even get their pictures taken with Santa Claus. The lit Christmas tree is located just off the Interstate 79 exit 133 at the parking lot of the Par Mar and A&W store.

The mayor of Pleasant Valley said the tradition was started in 2019 by Christian Adams who moved into Pleasant Valley and a few of the council members who wanted to spread some holiday cheer in the community.

“It’s such a hard time for everybody right now and if that’s something we can do to give back and let our community just come and enjoy a meal and have Santa with money never being the issue, we want to make sure that we get back to our community when we can,” said Emily Haddix, the Mayor of Pleasant Valley.

Pleasant Valley Council members along with the help of the community decorated the tree with lights and ornaments for everyone who passes by to enjoy during the holiday season.