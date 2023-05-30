The person who allegedly stole a jar of knives from 7-Eleven in Rivesville (Courtesy: Rivesville Police Department)

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Marion County are currently asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said stole from a Rivesville convenience store.

According to Rivesville Police Chief Nathan Lanham, the man entered the 7-Eleven on Main Street shortly before 2:00 Monday morning and stole a ‘jar of knives’ valued at around $100.

The picture provided by the Rivesville Police Department shows the man in question wearing what looks like a camouflage hat, a long sleeved shirt and jeans with holes in them.

The picture also shows that the man has a moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Lanham at (304) 278-5909, or email him at n.lanham.rivesvillepd@outlook.com.