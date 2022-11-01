BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has been charged in Barrackville after officers found drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers with the Barrackville Police Department observed a silver Mazda with “a license plate that was barely recognizable due to not having illumination,” according to a criminal complaint.

Larry Johnson Jr.

While following the vehicle, officers “observed the driver cross the center line on a straight stretch of road,” and initiated a traffic stop, officers said.

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Larry Johnson Jr., 30, of Morgantown, who “appeared very nervous and was shaking and was flustered,” before he “admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license,” according to the complaint.

After Johnson told officers that he had a marijuana pipe in the vehicle, a K-9 unit was dispatched and gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers said.

During the search, officers located 20 grams of methamphetamine, a small set of scales, a Ziplock bag containing smaller bags, as well as $400 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.