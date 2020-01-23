Popular Fairmont breakfast diner, The Broken Egg, closes its doors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A popular Marion County breakfast diner has announced that it will be closing down for good earlier this morning.

The Broken Egg on Jan. 23, 2020

According to a Facebook post, the Broken Egg, located in the Bellview area of Fairmont, will be closing down today. The Facebook post states:

All: Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing our doors today. It has been a pleasure serving this community and best wishes to everyone in the future. The Broken Egg

Attempts to contact the owners for additional details have yet to be returned. More information will be added as it is received.

The Broken Egg was featured as a part of 12 News’ Restaurant Road Trip series in June 2010. Click below to watch it: