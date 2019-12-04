Popular Rider Pharmacy is closing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The popular Rider Pharmacy on Merchant St. is closing after 57 years of business.

The family decided that it was best to sell the pharmacy part to the cvs in Fairmont, but after working for so long, son of Dan Rider and store owner Jonathan Rider, said it was like losing a part of his family.

“I grew up in this business, and it provided everything for me. My clothes, my education, and it provided a lot for the community. We were able to help the community a lot with deliveries, support, and just being there for members of Marion County,” said Rider.

The Rider gift shop will remain open, and the family said they have some ideas of what to do with the soon to be open space. They will announce what that will be later in the spring.