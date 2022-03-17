FAIRMONT, W.Va. – If you’ve traveled on I-79 northbound in Marion County within the last week or so, you probably know about potholes that are destroying tires and rims near mile marker 135.

12 News received several reports from viewers in the last few days about damage to their vehicles caused by the rough road.

While our reporter Harley Benda was out shooting video of the road around 1:30 on Thursday afternoon, four cars were spotted getting towed after sustaining tire and rim damage.

Our reporter also witnessed an accident involving a West Virginia Division of Highway van. It is unclear what caused that accident.

A DOH van crashed near the site of several cars pulled off to the side of I-79. It is unclear if the crash was caused by the pothole or traffic on the side of the road. (WBOY Image)

Drivers shared their frustrations with 12 News, citing the length of time it has taken the Division of Highways to address the issue.

“We pay all these taxes for all these road repairs. Where’s the money going? Because our roads aren’t getting fixed. It’s sad because 79 used to be one of the nicest interstates to travel. Between Clarksburg and Morgantown, in my opinion, is the worst part of the interstate,” said Raymond Berg, whose work vehicle and his girlfriend’s car took damage from the potholes.

“I have two tires, some rim deformation, but not enough to need a replacement of the wheel. The estimate on the install for that stuff is just under $500 for the struts and everything. So, I wasted a whole day of paid time off yesterday,” said Christopher Riley, who took damage on his way to work at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

According to a press release from the DOH, patchwork for these potholes on I-79 northbound and southbound between mile markers 132 (White Hall/South Fairmont) and 136 (Downtown Fairmont/Gateway Connector) is taking place starting Thursday night at 6 p.m. and working overnight until Friday morning at 6 a.m.