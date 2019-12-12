Days
Pottery House hosts Fairview Elementary students for a movie day

Marion

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – Fairview Elementary took a field trip to a local art center to watch Polar Express. Diana’s Pottery House and Art Center donated a day to show a movie to the school to give back s a holiday gift.

Fairview Elementary Principal Mel Coleman said he was so thankful for all the things community members do for the young children in the area.

The art center has been open for two years now, and this is the second time they have teamed up with schools in the area for a movie day. Next week the middle school will enjoy a different film on the same big screen.

