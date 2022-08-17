FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outage is to upgrade facilities, according to the Facebook announcement.

If there is inclement weather during the time of the planned outage, it will be rescheduled for Aug. 30.

The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that customers who have questions can call 800-686-0022.