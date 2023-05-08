FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage is scheduled for this Friday, May 12 in Fairmont and will impact more than 300 customers, according to Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

In a Facebook post, Marion County Emergency Management said that Mon Power scheduled the outage because it needs to upgrade its facilities. The outage is planned for 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

It is expected to affect 337 customers in the area of Bell Run Road, Locust Avenue, Morningstar Lane, Village Way and Westview Drive in Fairmont. The emergency management agency said that those impacted should receive a notification from Mon Power.

Customers are encouraged to call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.