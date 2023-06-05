FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several streets in Marion County will lose power for up to eight hours during a planned Mon Power outage on Tuesday.

The Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management announced that the outage will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6. A total of 288 customers on Avery Street, Beach Lane, Calvin Street, Clifton Road, Concord Drive, Crestmont Circle, Fairfield Road, Fairmont, Avenue, Gary Street, Green Gables Road, Hunsaker Street, Jarrett Road, Maplewood Drive, Mary Lou Retton Drive, Meadowlane Avenue, Michael Drive, Michael Lane, North Street, Riverview Street, Rocky Lane, Tiano Street and Wayside Drive.

A full list of affected addresses can be found in this post.

If there is inclement weather, the work, which is to upgrade facilities, will be moved to Wednesday, June 7, the post said. Those affected should have already received a message from Mon Power, but anyone with questions can call Mon Power’s customer service at 800-686-0022.