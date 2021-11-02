Preparations being finalized for Marion County Toy Shop, donations still needed

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Volunteers gathered at the Marion County Election Center to finalize preparations for the Marion County Toy Shop on Tuesday.

The toy shop gives hundreds of parents free toys to give to their kids on Christmas. Last year the shop helped more than 700 kids get toys. Nearly 20 volunteers met to discuss the progress of fundraising, gathering toys and setting up for the day of the event.

Volunteers shop for the toys year-round. They try to find things that are on sale and then they store them until Christmas time comes around. Janet Cittum is one of those shoppers for toys. She said this is her Christmas as far as giving.

Volunteers meeting in the Marion County Election Center for the Marion County Toy Shop preparations. (WBOY image)

“I know what it would be like if you didn’t have the money to get your kids maybe what they needed and when they come here, they can get two toys and then some other stuff toys and a couple freebies for their kids for Christmas which I’m sure means a lot especially during the pandemic,” Cittum said.

Organizers are still trying to hit their goal of $20,000 raised to buy all the toys. Several organizations are doing fundraisers for the toy shop including the Marion County Family Resource Center and the Marion County Board of Education.

The resource center is selling Christmas ornaments to raise money for toys. For a $5 donation, people will receive a Christmas tree ornament that was designed by one of the network’s employees. To buy an ornament visit the Marion County Family Resource Center at 305 Washington Street, Fairmont, W.Va.

The Marion County Board of Education is selling Christmas Toy Drive stockings in the Marion County schools. For a $1 donation, people will get a stocking that reads “Proud to support the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. Every child deserves a Christmas!”