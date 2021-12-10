Preview: Winter at Woodlawn

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Woodlawn Cemetery will be holding Winter at Woodlawn for the community to check out on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event will let people tour the Woodlawn House and learn the history behind it, as well as see how the house has been renovated since 2016.

The Woodlawn House in Fairmont is decorated for the holidays. (WBOY Image)

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with tea and crumpets offered to anyone who stops by.

The free tours are something officials from the cemetery are hoping will show the public about the history of Fairmont, as well as how far the house has come from generous donors.

“It’s really awesome because there were a lot of naysayers. I laugh. There was some prominent people in Fairmont who said ‘Bickerstaff, it’s never gonna happen, you can’t do that.’ You know, God provides. When you say prayers, God provides,” said Nancy Bickerstaff, President of the Woodlawn Cemetery Board.

Anyone wanting to attend on Saturday can park at Veteran’s Plaza, and the Fairmont Regional Transit Authority will come by every 20 minutes to take people to the house and back.