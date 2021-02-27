FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Prickett’s Fort held its 18th Century Firearms and Accoutrements Show at the Marion County Visitors Center.

People were able to learn and purchase knives, 18-century firearms, hunting bags, and more. They were also to see antique firearms.

Over 15 vendors were there from the mountain state and surrounding areas like Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York.

“For the people who are coming in to see the vendors, they get to buy, reenactors get to supply their needs for the next year,” explained Prickett’s Fort Executive Director Greg Bray.

Bray also stated this is their first year moving the show to another location due to the pandemic and having enough room for social distance.

Show admission is $3 with Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. being the last day you can attend the event.

To learn more information you can check out Prickett’s Fort website and Facebook page.