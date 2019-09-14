Pricketts Fort hosts traditional music day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Music enthusiasts headed to Pricketts Fort on Saturday for Traditional Music Day.

Several local groups performed inside the visitor’s center, and the community was invited to bring their own instruments and play music in the park.

Organizers said they love seeing a light shined on the history of traditional Appalachian music.

“Everybody thinks we do free concerts out here in the summer, but we do all kinds of different music then. This is a way they can kind of pay tribute to the people that settled here and played this type of music,” said Executive Director Greg Bray.

Pricketts Fort State Park is located in Fairmont and hosts several events throughout the year.