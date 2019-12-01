Pricketts Fort State Park hosts candlelit Christmas tours

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, Pricketts Fort State Park in Fairmont hosted candlelight tours of the 18th century fort and the 19th century Job Prickett House.

This is the 5th year of the holiday candlelit tour where they decorate both the fort and the visitors’ center. Attendees were able to see how settlers celebrated the holy time of year as fort staff took them through the many aspects of the colonial Christmas celebrations.

“At the fort, the time period of the fort they would not have done a whole lot for Christmas, it’s probably over decorated. They put up a little bit of greenery and that was it, they really didn’t celebrate Christmas like we do today, in the 19th century it became more commercialized, they started giving presents and things like that,” said Greg Bray, executive director of the Pricketts Fort Foundation.

Day tours will continue starting on Sunday through Saturday during normal hours where visitors can still catch a look at all the decorations.