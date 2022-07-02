FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sponsored a “Pro Roe Rally” outside of the Marion County Courthouse, starting at 10 a.m. on July 2.

Both women and men gathered to demonstrate their frustration and anger on the decision made by the Supreme Court on June 24th by spreading awareness. They did this by chanting and holding up their protest signs. Many vehicles drove by, honking their horns, which would make the protesters cheer.

A few of the women protesting, stand together for a picture with their signs (WBOY Image)

Elizabeth Todd and Paige Bowles co-organized the rally to bring people together in support of Roe v. Wade. Bowles reached out to the ACLU and became a member of the nonprofit organization, in order to have a sponsored rally that was posted to their website.

Todd mentioned that the frustration with the Supreme Court is what inspired her to co-organize the rally. She called up Bowles after finding taking in the decision that was made. They knew that had to do something, whether it was big or small. So they began organizing the non-violent rally.

Bowles wanted to make sure that having the rally was legal and non-violent. She spoke of the process when she said, “we have gone through every single length in right direction that we can, I’ve spoke to everyone around here. Law enforcement, City Hall, so that we can make sure that we can be here. We just want everybody to understand that we can only be on the sidewalks, not in the streets, we can’t block traffic. Just come out here and have fun and be safe.”

It is of their hopes that the government sees how important it is to those who are protesting. Paige Bowles added, “it is important that the country sees the separation of church and state, and that is what it is coming down to.”

Co-Organizer, Elizabeth Todd explained that it is important to spread this awareness throughout the country and community. She stated, “you know, this is a human rights issue at its core. It’s not just about abortions, it’s healthcare, and locally, I think its just a really good outlet for women to express how angry and hurt we are.”

They expected around 250 people to attend the rally, in which they even provided water and sunscreen for those who needed it.

The ladies planned to be out there all day, so that everyone had a chance to go out and join them in letting their voices be heard.

July 4 will be the next rally they will be attending. It will start at 10 a.m. outside of the Harrison County Court House.