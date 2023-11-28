FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the crisis of finding affordable and accessible childcare on the rise nationwide, West Virginia childcare providers are taking matters into their own hands to bring awareness.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the West Virginia Association of Young Children (WVAYC) hosted a public forum alongside the U.S. Business Administration Office of Advocacy Region 3 at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont.

The forum was held to shed light on the idea that less affordable and accessible childcare providers would lead to a significant decrease in our economy as 42.6% of children in West Virginia alone are in need of childcare according to a TEAM for WV Children statistic.

12 News spoke with Kristy Ritz, executive director of WVAYC, on the importance of shedding light on this rising issue.

“People in all aspects of the economy are feeling the pain from this crisis because people do need affordable and accessible childcare in order to be successful in the workforce and run their businesses,” said Ritz.

The forum featured childcare providers from surrounding states as well as virtual attendance options in hopes of developing possible solutions for the childcare issue.

12 News also spoke with West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, who had attended the forum, on any possible legislative steps that could provide a more positive outcome on the matter.

“We’ve passed some legislation to put teaching assistance into the first grade this year, second grade next year and third grade the year after. So, I think West Virginia, the legislature has recognized those issues and we’re addressing it but we’re always looking for more ideas to continue to improve,” said Secretary Warner.

WVAYC intends to hold a “Childcare Day at the Legislature” this upcoming Valentine’s Day, where supporters, childcare workers and providers are uniting at the legislature to voice their concerns. You can learn more about Childcare Day at the Legislature by visiting WVAYC’s website or Facebook page.