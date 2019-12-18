Days
Rail Trail Completion Draft presented to Fairmont City Council

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Civil and Environmental Consultants INC. of Bridgeport presented a Rail Trail completion draft to Fairmont city council.

The draft included three options of completion, all with different budgets and routes.

Marion County has 4.7 miles of uncompleted trail but once finished, the trail would consistently stretch from Shinnston to Pittsburgh.

“There’s a lot of benefits to the rail trail, one is connectivity, getting people to stores, getting them to schools, restaurants, home from work. But, also it’s the health benefits, getting outside, seeing nature, the recreation aspect,” said Jim Christie, Senior Project Manager of Civil and Environmental Consultants INC.

If council accepts the draft, it will be adopted into the comprehensive plan as early as next year.

