FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of a dead-end road in Fairview woke up on Monday to find themselves trapped behind seemingly sudden construction with little they could do about it.

Residents at the end of Jesse’s Run Road in Fairview found themselves trapped when the road to exit their dead-end street was closed off at the railroad crossing for construction. More than 20 homes sit behind the tracks as the road extends a little over a mile.

One resident, Joe Usher, attempted to reach out to local authorities for help in regard to the road closure but was left with no solutions.

“The cop’s argument was if you’re in traffic it’s no different than hitting construction in traffic, but if I’m in traffic and I know it’s coming I have the option to go around it if I choose or sit in it,” said Usher. “This, there is no option. The option is, you’re stuck. You know, you either park your vehicle a mile up the road, open it to vandalism or anything like that or you’re trapped.”

With the railroad construction being on federal grounds, local authorities could not do anything to help those who live beyond the tracks. Residents of Jesse’s Run were told that they received a notice of the upcoming construction in the mail, which was not found by residents.

A sign warning of the closure was placed facing into the street on Sunday night, to which many residents did not see until they tried to leave the road on Monday morning when construction began.

The left image depicts Jesse’s Run Road coming from the main road, and the right image shows the sign that was posted to notice residents, facing their homes.

“There was no concern for the safety if we had to get emergency vehicles in or, God forbid, somebody had something wrong you couldn’t get nobody in there. That was my concern. Even if we would’ve known to be able to get out of there, we had to walk over all this with three small children and my girlfriend is pregnant. If somebody fell, you’d think they were to be worried about being liable for that, but they weren’t,” said Usher.

Residents of Jesse’s Run were advised to park their cars in the lot above Fairview Middle School, which is nearly a quarter mile from Joe’s house alone.

Though construction is scheduled to end on July 6, Joe’s family has already missed out on doctor’s appointments and summer schooling due to the abrupt construction. As for future construction work to be done on the street, resident’s just hope for better means of communication.