Rain cancels Christmas parade but the show must go on

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The heavy rain on Saturday led to some canceled events, including the Fairmont Christmas parade.  

Dancers preforming at Marion County Courthouse after Christmas parade is canceled (5th Street Center for Dance Facebook)

But that didn’t stop everyone from getting into the Christmas spirit.  

The 5th Street Center for Dance said the show must go on.   

More than 100 dancers and family members gathered at the Marion County Courthouse for their Christmas performance.  

Dancers of all ages kicked, shimmied and strutted to some classic Christmas songs.  

Even though they were drenched from the rain they still had some fun. 

The cancellation was made as people were lining up just before step-off. Organizers of the parade said in a Facebook post that “this was based on updated information provided by the Fairmont Police Department about 4:25 concerning the deteriorating and increasingly dangerous conditions on Adams Street due to the high winds. Among other things, debris had started blowing off the top of buildings, a dumpster had just blown into a car, and a building window was blown out.” 

The post also said they will not be rescheduling the Christmas parade. 

