Rambling Root to host fundraising corn hole tournament for Special Olympics

FAIRMONT, W.Va – The Rambling Root will be hosting a craft & cornhole event on Saturday, August 17 to raise money for a good cause.

Competitors will be able to enjoy craft beers and games to raise money for the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

During the event, the Special Olympics of West Virginia will be raffling off a custom WVU cornhole set and a WVU basketball signed my John Flowers, Desean Butler and Kevin Jones.

For more information on how to purchase tickets head to their website by clicking here.