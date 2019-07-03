Randy Farley ready for new challenges as Marion County Schools superintendent

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education selected its new superintendent after former school superintendent Gary Price retired this past school year.

Randy Farley was chosen as the new superintendent after previously serving as the curriculum and instruction administrator of the Marion County Board of Education for 11 years.

“I’ve seen a lot of different angles of the school system, so I think that has helped me to well, know how the position affects a lot of things and has prepared me to be able to deal with that,” said Farley.

Randy Farley

New Marion Co. School Superintendent

Farley brings 45 years of experience within the school system, ranging from teacher, principal, administrator and other positions connected to Marion County.

“When I first started, I worked for ARK, that was working in the school system with students with special services and I was still in college at the time, but three of those years I also worked in Marion County Schools part time. That started in 1975,” said Farley.

From there, Farley worked his way up the educational ladder, by holding positions in multiple schools.

“I took a job as a media specialist at East Park School. I did that for five years. Then, I continued to work at Farmington Elementary after that. I taught third grade there. Then, I moved to Barrackville Elementary/ Middle School. I taught fifth and sixth grade math and science there for about three years. Then the opportunity for the principal’s position at Rivesville Elementary/ Middle School came open. So, I went there for about 10 years there. Then I came to Watson as the principal and was there for about 11,” said Farley.

Farley said he is excited to continue his work with other board members in preparing schools for the upcoming school year.