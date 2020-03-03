Read Across America at East Dale Elementary School

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One cloud. Two cloud. White cloud. Gray cloud.

It’s not the weather forecast, but it is “Read Across America” week. This week celebrates reading at all grade levels in honor and memory of renowned children’s author, Dr. Seuss.

Our Meteorologist Scott Sincoff went to East Dale Elementary School in Fairmont on Monday afternoon to mark the special occasion on Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2.

He read Dr. Seuss’, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to the students in Kindergarten – fourth grade.

