Real Estate company opens new location in downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Springston Real Estate settled into their new Fairmont location.

On Tuesday, the three co-owners, Shannon Onderko, Kara Thomas and Dominick Claudio, cut the ribbon to their new downtown Adams Street facility.

Thomas said downtown is the heart of every town, and that’s where they wanted to be, a new face on Springston.

The company was started in the late 1940s. The co-owners said they are the oldest real estate company in West Virginia and are still looking to grow.

“To find agents who follow our mission and our belief is really what we’re looking for,” Onderko said. “So strong team that gives 150% 110% whatever it is, they’re over archivers that are constantly putting the other people before them, and that’s what we’re looking for at Springston.”

“Fairmont’s a community that has a lot of opportunity, and you can feel it when you come here,” Claudio said. “It’s different. It has a different buzz to it. Spend a lot of time in Morgantown, that’s constant, but this is defiantly a place that is going to be a great expansion area for north central West Virginia in the next ten years.”

The company was previously at 600 Gaston Avenue, Fairmont. Now, Springston Real Estate can be found at 222 Adams Street in Fairmont.