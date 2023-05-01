FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has learned more about Kenyatta Ephraim, the man charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident where a car and house were struck by gunfire in Fairmont Thursday.

The Fairmont Police Department said in its original press release about the incident that “Ephraim sustained a gunshot wound and would be arrested for his role in the incident.”

Kenyatta Ephraim’s mugshot from the West Virginia North Central Regional Jail.

Court records reveal more information about what happened during the incident, and 12 News has found that the 29-year-old, who is from the Cleveland, Ohio area, is a convicted sex offender as well.

Ephraim was the passenger of a dark sedan on Maple Avenue Extension during the incident, the criminal complaint against him said. The car stopped in front of Maple Avenue Extension as the victim was standing outside of his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of a home on the street, when one of “the accomplices” said “There he is,” according to the complaint.

Ephraim then used a “small caliber firearm” to shoot, hitting the victim’s vehicle three times while the victim was gathering items from inside the car, the complaint said.

One of the rounds hit the vehicle’s rear windshield and ricocheted toward the north side of the road, going into the home of two children and two adults, according to the complaint.

Credit: Ohio sex offender registry.

Police say that Ephraim and his “accomplices searched for the victim prior to the shooting, indicating this incident was premeditated.”

The criminal complaint against Ephraim does not specify how he sustained a gunshot wound.

Ohio’s sex offender registry shows Ephraim was convicted of attempted gross sexual imposition with sexual motivation against a child in May 2016 in Ohio.