Reindeer Run 5k held at Morris Park

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – The Fairmont Rotary Club held a festive 5k at Morris Park Thursday evening.

The park was closed to vehicles as runners enjoyed the Celebration of Lights during the ‘Reindeer Run 5k’.

Runners stayed cool in the chilly weather as they made their way around the park three times before crossing the finish line.

“This 5k is pretty awesome because it is Morris Park and it is a tough terrain. Running this hill is difficult and to do it three times makes it that much more difficult so, it’s nice to have this in the community, said runner, Ray Logue.

Many attendees wore festive attire including antler ears and Santa hats.