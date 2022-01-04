Remains found in Fairmont believed to be those of woman reported missing in Oct. 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Remains found in Fairmont are believed to be those of a woman who was reported missing in Oct. of 2020.

According to a press release sent out by the Fairmont Police Department, on Jan. 3, skeletal human remains were found near Washington Street in Fairmont in an area of “thickly vegetated arduous terrain.”

Based upon the remains and items found, officers believe them to be those of Bertha Sistrunk, 77, of Fairmont, who had been reported missing in October of 2020, the release states. A silver alert was issued for Sistrunk that same month.

While the remains showed “no immediate obvious signs of trauma,” they have been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy and for confirmation of the identity, according to the release.