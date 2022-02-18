WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Representative David McKinley made a stop in Marion County on Friday afternoon to visit the Middletown Commons.

Rep. McKinley first spent time talking with shop owners like Pet Works and White’s Fine Jewelry about how they’re handling inflation, and if there’s anything that leaders in Washington can do to help them.

Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) meets with the doctor in charge of Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, at the Middletown Commons in White Hall. (WBOY Image)

Afterward, the congressman went to Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, where he was provided with a tour and learned more about the hospital’s services.

Rep. McKinley is hoping that more medical facilities like Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital can be placed throughout the state.

“How can we get a facility like this in Gilmer County? We’ve got to find people with entrepreneurial spirit that want to do that. I think that’s a lot of our mission in Washington. How do we make sure that people get health care? This might be part of the answer,” said Rep. McKinley.

Rep. McKinley was on the board of Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling before its closure in 2019. His wife, who also toured the facility, is a critical care nurse.