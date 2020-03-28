Republic Services issues new guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Republic Services has issued new guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will until further notice, only accept waste in plastic bags, according to a press release from the City of Fairmont. The weight of the bags must not exceed 50 pounds, the release stated

The release stated that yard waste and bulk waste programs will also be suspended. Recycling services will still be taking place, however, Republic also notified the City that they may “need to use alternative disposal methods if there are disruptions to recycling processing capabilities or if recycling contamination increases.”

The release stated that it is the City’s top priority to continue essential services, such as waste collection, to its residents through these uncertain times.

Continued updates and resources for COVID-19 can be found on the city of Fairmont website.