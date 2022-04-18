WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Two petitions are circulating around Worthington, one of which would remove current Mayor Connie Buchanan and her husband, James Buchanan, a councilman for the town, from office.

The petition to remove the mayor and her husband from office needs the support of 10 percent of the voting population. In the last election, only 40 people voted, so the petition needed only four signatures; it now has 10.

Renee Courtney, a concerned individual said that there are several reasons that Mayor Buchanan should be removed.

“There’s many reasons, one, she, from what I have found, is not legally married, so therefore she’s signed and sworn in under fraud, an alias. So she was sworn in fraudulently. The next thing is that she does not abide by the West Virginia state code or the open governmental meetings act, and the list goes on from there,” said Courtney.

Copy of the petition that now has 10 signatures

A dissertation will be drafted this week for the removal of Mayor Connie Buchanan and her husband James and presented sometime next week to a circuit court for a judge, where they will decide if it will be heard by a three-judge panel.

The other petition is for an alleged 70 percent water rate increase, which needs the support of 25 percent of the water customer in the area. They currently have 15 signatures.