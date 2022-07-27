FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A revitalized committee is coming together to unify and grow Marion County.

The Marion County Developmental Authority held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss how it plans to help each municipality in the county grow.

The board has funding to give out noninterest loans to any of the 11 municipalities for projects. The MCDA is made up of nearly 20 members and has at least one representative from each town or city in Marion County.

MCDA meets for the first time in nearly three years (WBOY Image)

“I think that it’s very important to help them, and we get their input,” said Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth. “What do they need out there? And a lot of times we don’t know what we need out there so having representatives from all the cities and the small towns and business and labor industry is going to be very helpful to find out what we need to do here in Marion County to make it better.”

The group hasn’t held a meeting in nearly two years, according to Marion County commissioners, which was a large factor in the motivation to revitalize the group.

“We wanted to reactivate it with a new sense of purpose,” said Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott. “We have approximately $700,000 in the account that hasn’t been used in quite some time. It doesn’t do us any good if it’s sitting in the account. It needs to be out to these communities of the municipalities that need the help.”

The goal of MCDA is to invest in and promote economic development in all areas of the county.