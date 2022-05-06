FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for ‘Inspired Vision’ on Friday.

Inspired Vision is a family owned business, and was inspired to make quality vision possible for all that’s cost-efficient. The owners said what makes inspired vision different than the rest, is that it has an optical lab that can manufacture the highest quality eye care products locally.

Lab equipment to make glasses (WBOY Image.)

“If you deal with another company you can’t go to that company and say, ‘hey can you fix my glasses this week?’ with us you can,” said Monte Graham, Lead Technician at Inspired Vision. “With other companies you may have to or other eye doctors you may have to send it back to the doctor, the doctor sends it back to his lab, they fix it and send it back to the doctor, then the doctor gets in touch with you.”

If you looking for great eye care professionals, lower costs, faster service, and higher quality products locally in Fairmont, Inspired Vision has what you need.

To see Inspired Vision, head over to 87 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont, W.V. 26554.

To contact Inspired Vision, email inspiredvisionllc@gmail.com or call 681-758-4011. For more information, go to their website here.