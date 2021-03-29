Ribbon cutting ceremony held for newly renovated apartments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A real estate entrepreneur has turned four apartment buildings into a safe living space across the street from Fairmont State University.

Signature Landmark Properties held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon for the newly renovated Fairmont Village Apartments on Locust Avenue. The four building, forty-four-unit complex was purchased less than ninety days ago and is the pilot project for Operation True Potential.

The goal is to take property that may be poorly managed, have drug trafficking problems or an unsafe environment and clean it up, fix it up and make it a safe for residents and the surrounding community.

Fairmont Village Apartments is now accepting anyone who is looking for an all bills paid rental apartment. They have already seen some veterans and college students recently move in.