Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is now open in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is open in White Hall at the Middletown Mall right next to Subway.

The Italian ice and frozen custard restaurant held a soft grand opening on Monday to let people know they’re now in White Hall. Owner Sheryl Holbert is a White Hall resident who purchased Rita’s from Middletown Mall owners.

“White Hall needs businesses, and we have ice cream places, but we do not have any custard in White Hall, and I thought it would be a great touch to the community,” explained Holbert.

Holbert said they were supposed to open in the spring, but had a few issues getting equipment in due to the pandemic.

“I feel our people in our community need something that’s exciting. We got a long winter to go, and we are not a seasonal store; we are open all year long, so I’m going to be giving you smiles all winter long.”

Holbert explained how they plan to have a grand opening in the future as the mall gets closer to being completed to have more social distancing.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is open Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To check out their menu or learn more information, head over to its Facebook page.