RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County will release from school early on Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday due to water issues.

According to school officials, school will release at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. No other information about the water issues was provided.

This is not the first time that the school has been closed for similar reasons. Back in February, the elementary and middle school was closed for several days due to a water main break in the town. And back in May, students were dismissed around lunch time on a Friday, also for “water issues.”