Rivesville hosts annual Riverfront Festival

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – The Town of Rivesville hosted their annual Riverfront Festival Saturday packed full of family fun.

On the water front there was live music, bounce houses, food vendors, and games for the kids. Rivesville council members said the more the community comes together, the better the town is as a whole. The Riverfront Festival prides itself on allowing residents to join together having fun with one another.

“This is a small town, and you know, anytime we can get together and show that we are a community and that we are here for each other the better. So, this is a great, you know, this is a great way for us do it. We have the river front property, we’re right here on the river,” said Noelle Kolb, a member of the Rivesville Town Council.

Council is looking to grow the festival and make it better and add more things for attendees to partake. Festivities wrapped up with a firework display right on the river.