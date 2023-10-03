RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Rivesville Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals in the area that they say evaded authorities on four-wheelers.

(Photo courtesy: Nathan Lanham, Rivesville Chief of Police) (Photo courtesy: Nathan Lanham, Rivesville Chief of Police)

According to the Rivesville Chief of Police, Nathan Lanham, two individuals seen at a gas station in Rivesville “took off from [him]” for unknown reasons. Lanham said that the two were riding four-wheelers and drove on U.S. Route 19 in Rivesville and up Hawkinberry Hollow Road.

Photos of the two people sent to 12 News by Lanham appear to depict a man wearing a Captain America T-shirt and another wearing a neon yellow shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts or identities of these two is encouraged to contact the Rivesville Police Department at (304) 278-5909.