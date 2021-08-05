Road closure in Marion County

Marion

MARION COUNTY, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways alerts motorists of a road closure on County Route 90, Hutchison/Turkey Knob Road, at mile post 0.06. The road closure will run from Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

The reason for the closure is for slip correction. Alternate Routes: CR 90 to US 19, or CR 19/54 to CR 19/2 to US 19.

Due to the narrow width of the road, all traffic, including emergency traffic, must use alternate routes during work hours.

