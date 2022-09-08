MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Citizens and travelers in the Mannington area likely know that the main road through town, U.S. Route 250, was getting pretty rough, especially near Main Street Auto.

“Right in front of Main Street Auto it was almost impassable, the ditch needed dug out, the road needed just paved. Actually, it was smoother once they grinded it down, and it was impassable,” said Lora Michael, City of Mannington Mayor.

If you started taking an alternate route because of the road’s condition, you could soon be back to your old ways of traveling. Workers first needed to replace all sidewalk ramps before they could begin to fix the road. The mill and fill project on U.S. Route 250 in Mannington began on Aug. 30, 2022. Workers are paving 1.58 miles of the roadway. Officials expect the project to be complete by Sept. 16, so travelers will have to continue their patience for the road work.

“I think the citizens are going to be fine with their patience because after what we’ve driven on for so many years with this, we’re ecstatic that it’s going on, so if we have to wait 10 or 15 minutes in traffic, it is a little bit hard, but it’s gonna be well worth it,” said Michael.

The cost for the project in Mannington, to pave less than two miles of roadway, costs around $275,000. Officials say the type of asphalt being used has smaller aggregates, and so therefore it should seal better than other types of asphalt, making for a smoother ride.

West Virginia Division of Highways officials say once this project is complete, they will continue work on other projects within District 4.