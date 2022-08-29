MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic on US 250, Husky Highway will be delayed for the rest of the week for milling, paving and shoulder work, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Monday.

Then, starting on Wednesday, traffic on WV 218, Main Street, from the junction of US 250, Husky Highway, to the junction of North Street will be impacted by milling, paving and shoulder work, the WVDOH announced. That delay is expected to last until Friday as well.

The traffic delay on US 250, according to the WVDOH, is expected to span from the junction of County Route 91, Blackshere Drive, to the junction of West Railroad Street.

For both milling, paving and shoulder work projects, the WVDOH said the work will last from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Drivers are asked by the WVDOH to expect delays and pad their commutes with additional time. The WVDOH warned that inclement weather could change the project schedule.